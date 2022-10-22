Former village head shot at in UP

Left Menu

PTI | Banda | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 17:03 IST
A former village head was shot at here on Saturday over political rivalry, police said.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident which took place in Balla village, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Anand Kumar Pandey said Omkar Dwivedi (54), a former head of Balla village, was shot at around 10 am. He was rushed to the Kanpur medical college where his condition remains critical.

Hours after the incident, Bhanjan Singh (56) was arrested in connection with the attack, he said.

Singh allegedly shot at Dwivedi over political rivalry. Further investigation in the case is underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

