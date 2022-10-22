Left Menu

Cop's daughter held for hitting South Delhi mall parking attendant with car

According to the complaint, the accident occurred around 9.35 pm on October 16, a senior police officer said.When the attendant was handing over a car to a customer, another car came out of the parking area, hitting him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 17:04 IST
The daughter of a police officer was arrested after she allegedly hit a 34-year-old parking attendant with her car at south Delhi's Saket Mall , police said on Saturday.

The matter came to light after the parking attendant, who was injured in the accident, filed a complaint on Thursday. According to the complaint, the accident occurred around 9.35 pm on October 16, a senior police officer said.

When the attendant was handing over a car to a customer, another car came out of the parking area, hitting him. The parking attendant suffered injuries in his legs, the police said citing the complaint.

He is undergoing treatment at the Max Hospital.

After receiving the complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the senior officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was not drunk at the time of the accident, he said.

''The accused woman, who was driving the car at the time of the accident, has been arrested and since it is a bailable offence, she has been released on bail in accordance with the legal procedure,'' he added.

