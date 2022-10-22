Left Menu

Asserting that the morale of the Indian Army is very high, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday said our soldiers are always ready to tackle any situation at any given point of time. He said Indian troops always gave a befitting reply in troubled situations.

Troops ready to tackle any situation: Union minister Ajay Bhatt
Asserting that the morale of the Indian Army is very high, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Saturday said our soldiers are always ready to tackle any situation at any given point of time. He said Indian troops always gave a befitting reply in troubled situations.

''Today, the morale of our soldiers is very high. We are always ready to tackle any situation at any time'', Bhatt said while addressing troops after laying a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial at Northern Command and paying homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

He said that whenever the country faced any situation of trouble or during calamities, troops gave a befitting response. Bhatt said that the situation in the country has changed today. Negative thoughts have turned into positive thoughts in terms of development, he said. He commended the Northern Command for always being in combat while securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Union minister visited headquarters Northern Command at Udhampur, where he was briefed on the security and operational situation, a defence spokesman said.

He interacted with senior officers and deliberated on various defence related issues.

Bhatt also flagged off the 'Shaurya diwas (Infantry day) motorcycle rally' in presence of Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

The Bike Rally has been organised to commemorate 75 years of historic landings at Srinagar in the 1947-48 War. The rally will culminate at National War Memorial here on October 27.

The minister later interacted with NCC girl cadets.

