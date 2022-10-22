Body of unidentified man found in Kalwa creek in Thane
22-10-2022
The body of an unidentified man in his mid-forties was found in Kalwa creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.
Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI the body was found at 3:30pm near the site of a new bridge being built over the waterbody.
Kalwa police station has registered a case and are probing further, another official said.
