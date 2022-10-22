Left Menu

Property of former MLA's kin attached

A piece of land worth Rs 10.65 crore registered in the name of relatives of former MLA and alleged mafia Vijay Mishra was attached on Saturday, Police officials said here. Vijay Mishra is currently lodged in an Agra jail. Mishra is lodged in the jail for the past two and a half years in cases, including rape and land grab.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:30 IST
A piece of land worth Rs 10.65 crore registered in the name of relatives of former MLA and alleged mafia Vijay Mishra was attached on Saturday, Police officials said here. The land is located in Meja of Prayagraj district. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar said the former Gyanpur MLA had purchased the land in the name of his family members from the money earned from criminal acts.

He said as part of the ongoing action against criminals, the piece of land was attached under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act and the Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The SP said the cost of the land is estimated to be Rs 10.65 crore. Vijay Mishra is currently lodged in an Agra jail. According to the SP, a total of 83 cases are registered against him. Mishra is lodged in the jail for the past two and a half years in cases, including rape and land grab.

