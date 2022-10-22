World News Roundup: Right-wing Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister; Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

How water has been weaponised in Ukraine

Sveta has no doubt about why the Ukrainian-held southern city of Mykolaiv, a ship-building centre that is home to a half a million people, has gone without fresh water for the past six months. "They (the Russians) are committing genocide against us," she growled as she waited this week with dozens of others to fill containers with water from tanks hauled to a downtown thoroughfare aboard an electric tramway repair car.

Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

Chinese former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday. Hu, 79, Xi Jinping's immediate predecessor, was seated to the left of Xi. He was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.

Right-wing Meloni sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first woman prime minister on Saturday alongside her cabinet team, giving the country its most right-wing government since World War Two. She takes office at an especially fraught moment, with Italy's debt-laden economy once again heading into recession, firms buckling under the weight of soaring energy bills, and splits within her coalition over the war in Ukraine.

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian offensive in Kherson region

Russia said on Saturday its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, where it is evacuating civilians in anticipation of a wider Ukrainian counter-offensive. "All attacks were repulsed, the enemy was pushed back to their initial positions," the Defence Ministry said, adding that Ukraine's offensive was launched towards the settlements of Piatykhatky, Suhanove, Sablukivka and Bezvodne, on the west side of the Dnipro river.

Iran's Guards warn cleric over 'agitating' in restive southeast

Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused a Sunni cleric of agitating against the Islamic Republic and warned it may cost him dearly after he said officials including the supreme leader were responsible for dozens killed in the city of Zahedan last month. Amnesty International has said security forces killed at least 66 people in a crackdown after Friday prayers in Zahedan, in the southeast, on Sept. 30, some of the deadliest unrest during five weeks of protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death.

Boris Johnson arrives back in Britain to attempt rapid political comeback

Boris Johnson arrived back in Britain on Saturday as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos. The potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who dramatically quit on Thursday after only six weeks in power, were embarking on a frantic weekend of lobbying to secure enough nominations to enter the leadership contest before Monday's deadline.

Costa Rica search underway for missing plane carrying five Germans

Costa Rica's coast guard and police were searching on Saturday for a plane with five German citizens on board which lost contact along the Caribbean coast, the country's security minister said. Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night about a missing plane, chartered for a private flight, which was en route from Mexico to Costa Rica's Limon airport, Security Minister Jorge Torres said in a video.

Russian occupation authorities say civilians must leave Kherson 'immediately'

Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson told civilians on Saturday they should leave immediately because of the tense military situation. Thousands of civilians have been leaving for days across the Dnipro River after warnings of a looming Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city, but Saturday's warning was delivered with renewed urgency.

China's Xi further cements power as party congress closes

China's ruling Communist Party wrapped up its twice-a-decade congress on Saturday, cementing Xi Jinping's iron grip on power and revealing a new Central Committee missing two key officials lacking close ties to the leader. Xi, 69, is poised to clinch a third five-year leadership term as party general secretary, breaking with precedent and solidifying his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic.

Australia's Albanese, Japan's Kishida agree to strengthen security ties

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida agreed on Saturday to strengthen security ties between the two U.S. allies amid China's push for greater influence in the Asia-Pacific region. At the annual Australia-Japan Leaders' Meeting, held in the Western Australia capital Perth, the two signed a security cooperation agreement updating a 2007 pact, to respond to a changed regional security environment.

