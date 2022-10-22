Left Menu

Maha: Firecracker shop goes up in flames at Palghar, no casualties

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 22-10-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 18:34 IST
A blaze broke out at a shop selling firecrackers in Nalla Sopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The shop was completely gutted in the fire that erupted on the premises in the morning, the official from the local fire brigade said.

While no one was injured in the incident, the flames were doused in an hour-long operation, he said. The entire stock of firecrackers in the shop was destroyed and loud sounds of the crackers bursting were heard in the locality, the official said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

