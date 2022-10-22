Woman among four Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

Four Maoists, include a woman cadre, were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

The arrests were made during a police raid conducted in Chattarpur area, around 200 km from Ranchi.

''We had arrested self-styled sub-zonal commander of CPI (Maoist), Ram Prasad Yadav, two days back. Based on his inputs, four other Maoists were nabbed during the day,'' Palamu Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

Ram Prasad Yadav alias Prasad Ji was arrested from his village Bagiya in Chattarpur area on Thursday. He was wanted in 18 murder cases.

