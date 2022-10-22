Left Menu

26-year-old techie gang-raped in Jharkhand's Chaibasa; SIT formed

The BJP demanded Chief Minister Hemant Sorens resignation over the incident.Sorens government is insensitive towards the incidents of rape that have happened in the state over the last three year, former chief minister Raghubar Das of the BJP told PTI.A sense of insecurity is prevailing among the people of the state as law and order has completely broken down, he claimed.The ruling JMM said that those accused of the gang-rape in Chaibasa will not be spared.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 22-10-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 19:33 IST
26-year-old techie gang-raped in Jharkhand's Chaibasa; SIT formed
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Saturday to probe into the alleged gang-rape of a 26-year-old software engineer in Chaibasa, 180 km from state capital Ranchi.

The engineer was allegedly raped by around 10 men near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa on Thursday evening when she was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler, the police said. A group of eight-ten men stopped them, beat up her boyfriend, and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, the police said.

After committing the crime, the accused left her at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone.

The woman managed to reach home and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

Her medical check-up was conducted at the Sadar Hospital.

Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of Chaibasa Sadar, Jagganathpur, and the officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station are members of the SIT, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The incident happened at a secluded spot outside the township, the SP said.

The woman’s statement has been recorded, he said. “We have registered a case based on her statement and ensured her proper treatment,” the SP said.

Twelve people were detained for interrogation in connection with the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Dilip Khalko said.

Asked whether any arrest was made in this regard, the SP replied in the negative. The BJP demanded Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation over the incident.

''Soren's government is insensitive towards the incidents of rape that have happened in the state over the last three year'', former chief minister Raghubar Das of the BJP told PTI.

A sense of insecurity is prevailing among the people of the state as law and order has ''completely'' broken down, he claimed.

The ruling JMM said that those accused of the gang-rape in Chaibasa will not be spared. ''The state government has been taking prompt action in such cases and will do it in the Chaibasa incident as well,'' JMM spokesperson Mohan Karmakar said, rejecting the BJP's allegations as an attempt to “tarnish” Soren's image.

The BJP is nervous over the overwhelming support the Soren government is getting for its welfare programmes, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022