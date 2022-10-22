EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with German counterpart
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, covering a range of issues including the Ukraine conflict.The call was initiated by the German foreign minister.Received a call from FM ABaerbock of Germany.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, covering a range of issues including the Ukraine conflict.
The call was initiated by the German foreign minister.
''Received a call from FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Discussed our bilateral relationship, sustainable development and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to continue our conversations,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
The talks came more than two weeks after India took strong exception to Baerbock's comments on Jammu and Kashmir at a joint press conference with the Pakistani foreign minister.
Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the German foreign minister said she believed that every country in the world had a role and responsibility for solving conflicts and for ensuring that ''we are living in a peaceful world''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Germany
- Ukraine
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- German
- Pakistani
- Baerbock
- Jaishankar
- Annalena Baerbock
- S Jaishankar
ALSO READ
Norway inspects Europipe II subsea gas link to Germany
Germany to prohibit property transactions in cash - document
Germany's Scholz to meet Hungary's Orban on Monday - German govt spokesperson
Germany in intense talks with partners, including France, on MidCat pipeline
German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation