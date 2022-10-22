One killed in fire at sweet shop in Odisha's Rourkela

A confectioner died in a fire at a sweet shop in Odisha's Rourkela city on Saturday, police said.

Sweets worth over Rs 2 lakh, which were being prepared for Diwali, were also destroyed in the blaze.

Five to seven confectioners were present inside the kitchen of the shop at Panposh Market when the fire broke out around 11 AM.

One of them, identified as Arun Yadav, could not escape and died on the spot with severe burn injuries. He hailed from Bihar's Gaya and was brought to Rourkela due to the soaring demand ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Initial reports indicate a gas leak. However, a diesel stove was also being used, Fire Officer Bijay Sasmal said, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause.

