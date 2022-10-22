Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman staffer raped by minor inside health centre, three nabbed

PTI | Korba | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:40 IST
A 32-year-old health worker was allegedly raped at knifepoint by a minor boy at her workplace in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district, police said on Saturday.

The police have apprehended the 17-year-old accused and two of his accomplices, while one more accused in the case was absconding, an official said.

The incident took place at a sub-health centre in Chhipchhip village panchayat, under Jhagrakhand police station limits, on Friday afternoon, said Dipak Saini, Station House Officer (SHO) Jhagrakhand.

The woman lodged a complaint on Saturday morning, following which the police swung into action, he said.

The woman was alone at the facility located in the outskirts of the village, when the minor and three of his associates barged in, he said.

They threatened her with a knife and tied her hands and legs, following which the boy allegedly raped her, the official said.

They also allegedly filmed the act before fleeing the spot, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Arms Act and Information Technology Act, he said.

