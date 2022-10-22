Left Menu

Punjab: Head constable booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:49 IST
Punjab: Head constable booked for demanding Rs 1 lakh bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday said it has booked a head constable posted in Sangrur district for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help a man in a case.

A spokesperson of the bureau said Head Constable Harmanjeet Singh was booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Pappu Singh, a resident of Bagrian in Malerkotla district.

In his complaint, Pappu Singh alleged that the head constable demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help him in the case registered with the police.

The spokesperson said that after verification of the facts and the material evidence, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022