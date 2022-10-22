Security forces bust hideout in J-K's Ramban, recover ammunition, explosives

Security forces on Saturday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of arms and ammunition in a remote forested area in Khari tehsil of Ramban, the police and the Army launched a joint search operation there, they said.

A militant hideout was unearthed and ammunition and explosive material were recovered, the officials said.

The recoveries included 310 AK-47 rounds, 30 9mm rounds, one 9mm magazine, six AK rifle magazines, one grenade, one tape recorder, one handset with antenna and two cassettes, they said.

Three battery terminals, one negative photo film, five pencil cells, one plastic can, one pocket diary, cooper wire and one blade were also recovered, they added.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at police station Banihal in this regard, the officials said.

