Maha: Two men rescued from swollen river in 20-hour operation

PTI | Latur | Updated: 22-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 20:53 IST
Two men were rescued from a swollen river after a 20-hour operation at a village in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, an official said. The incident took place Aurad Shahajani in Nilanga tehsil, where the men were stranded at the confluence of Terna and Manjara rivers, he said.

Rahul Gawli (30) and Mahesh Giri (32), residents of Vilegaon and Deoni Khurd of Deoni tehsil, got stranded on Friday afternoon, the official said.

As water was released from dams on Terna and Manjara, the flow increased and hundreds of acres of land went under water and bridges were submerged.

The duo had proceeded in a tractor and got stranded, the official said.

A disaster management team was called in from Nilanga and the duo was rescued after a 20-hour operation, he said. Dams of Manjara, Terana have reached their full capacity and excess water has been released into the rivers. Collector Prithviraj BP has appealed to people living near rivers to remain vigilant, the official added.

