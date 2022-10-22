52-year-old tutor booked for `molesting' girl student

A 52-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly molesting a teen-age girl who attended his coaching class, city police said on Saturday.

The accused is a resident of Ajni area.

As per the First Information Report, he allegedly molested the 14-year-old girl on the evening of October 11 after other students had left class.

She did not disclose the incident initially, but when her mother asked her why she had stopped going to the coaching class, she told her what had happened, said a police official. The victim's mother then took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

The accused was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 354 (molestation) as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official said. Further probe was on.

