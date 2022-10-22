Left Menu

Senior citizen looking to rent out house duped of Rs 1.6 lakh in online fraud

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:34 IST
A senior citizen was cheated of Rs 1.60 lakh in an online fraud by a person who ostensibly wanted to rent a house, police said on Saturday.

A Wankhede (73), the complainant, had put out an advertisement on a property website that he wanted to to rent out his house, said an official.

A man who identified himself as ''Anil Hedau'' contacted him, claiming that he was an airport security officer and had been transferred to Nagpur from Assam. He was looking for a house, he said.

He then asked Wankhede for bank account details for depositing Rs 40,000 as advance.

Wankhede sent him the details, only to find out later that Rs 1.60 lakh had been withdrawn from his account.

Beltarodi Police in the city registered a case of cheating and further probe is on, the police official said.

