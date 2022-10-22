Left Menu

J’khand ATS raids 81 locations linked to Aman Sao gang

The gang is basically involved in extortion, ATS superintendent of police Surendra Kumar Jha told PTI.The raids were carried out in eight districts, including Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Chatra, Palamu and Dhanbad and gathered important information, he said.Sao is currently in Palamu jail.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand anti-terrorist squad (ATS) conducted raids at 81 locations linked to gangster Aman Sao and his close associates in the state on Saturday nd collected details of properties, documents related to bank accounts and other information, an ATS official said.

The 81 locations are spread across eight districts of the state, he said.

The ATS team collected various details of movable and immovable properties, land papers, bank accounts related documents and other information about Sao’s gang during the raid, the official said. “We received information that Aman Sao gang is spreading terror among traders and common people in various districts. We also got input of gang’s relations with different extremist groups. The gang is basically involved in extortion,” ATS superintendent of police Surendra Kumar Jha told PTI.

The raids were carried out in eight districts, including Ranchi, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Chatra, Palamu and Dhanbad and gathered important information, he said.

Sao is currently in Palamu jail. He was arrested in July 2020 by Jha, who was then Ranchi superintendent of police.

