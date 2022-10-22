Young woman hacked to death in Kerala, accused youth arrested within hours

A 21-year-old woman pharmacist was hacked to death allegedly by her ex-lover at her home near Panur in Kannur district of northern Kerala on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vishnupriya, was found dead in a pool of blood with a slit throat and deep wounds on her neck and hands at her residence in Vallyayil at around noon, they said.

Police arrested the accused, Shyamjith, a 25-year-old native of nearby Manantheri, within hours of the gruesome murder.

The victim was said to have been in a relationship with the accused for some time, they said.

She allegedly ended the relationship later and the dispute between them over the affair prompted him to commit the crime, police sources added.

Vishnupriya was alone at the house when the incident happened as the family members were away in connection with a ritual.

After a manhunt and investigation focussing on the mobile tower locations, the accused was arrested from his house, police sources added.

Earlier, local people informed police that a suspicious person, wearing a cap and mask, was seen in the area.

