Left Menu

Young woman hacked to death in Kerala, accused youth arrested within hours

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 22-10-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2022 22:55 IST
Young woman hacked to death in Kerala, accused youth arrested within hours
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman pharmacist was hacked to death allegedly by her ex-lover at her home near Panur in Kannur district of northern Kerala on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Vishnupriya, was found dead in a pool of blood with a slit throat and deep wounds on her neck and hands at her residence in Vallyayil at around noon, they said.

Police arrested the accused, Shyamjith, a 25-year-old native of nearby Manantheri, within hours of the gruesome murder.

The victim was said to have been in a relationship with the accused for some time, they said.

She allegedly ended the relationship later and the dispute between them over the affair prompted him to commit the crime, police sources added.

Vishnupriya was alone at the house when the incident happened as the family members were away in connection with a ritual.

After a manhunt and investigation focussing on the mobile tower locations, the accused was arrested from his house, police sources added.

Earlier, local people informed police that a suspicious person, wearing a cap and mask, was seen in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa | Listen

NASA releases audio from Juno spacecraft's recent flyby of Jupiter's moon Eu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a day earlier; Pfizer expects to hike U.S. COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 997 new COVID cases for Oct 20 vs 962 a d...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen, Chess.com; Tennis-Azarenka cruises past Keys to set up meeting with Gauff in Guadalajara and more

Sports News Roundup: Chess-Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Ca...

 Global
4
NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's why

NASA thinks easiest way to land on Mars might be to crash into it: Here's wh...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022