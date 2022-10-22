Properties worth Rs 7.5 cr of Mukhtar Ansari to be attached
The district administration here has issued orders to attach three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Additional Superintendent of police ASP Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said, Gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of her mother using money earned from criminal activities. The district administration issued orders for the attaching the plots under the provisions of Gangster Act on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
The district administration here has issued orders to attach three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said, ''Gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of her mother using money earned from criminal activities.'' ''The district administration issued orders for the attaching the plots under the provisions of Gangster Act on Saturday. The attachment will be done soon,'' he added. Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Palamu jail superintendent gets death threat from jailed gangster's henchmen
"Not justified," says Nalanda Medical College Superintendent about his suspension after Tejashwi visit
ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari as part of money laundering probe against him, his family: Statement.
ED attaches 7 properties of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in PMLA case