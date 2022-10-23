Left Menu

Properties worth Rs 7.5 cr of Mukhtar Ansari to be attached

PTI | Mau | Updated: 23-10-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 08:50 IST
Three plots of land worth Rs 7.5 crore of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari will be soon attached under the Gangsters Act, a senior police official said.

Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said on Saturday that ''gangster Mukhtar Ansari had bought three plots of land in the name of his mother using money earned from criminal activities.'' ''The district administration issued orders for the attaching the plots under the provisions of Gangster Act on Saturday. The attachment will be done soon,'' he added. The gangster is currently lodged in Banda jail of Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

