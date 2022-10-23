Ireland opt to bat against Sri Lanka

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka replaced Pathum Nissanka with Ashen Bandara in the playing XI, while Ireland fielded an unchanged side.

Teams: Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asalanka, Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

