QUOTES-Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress
Here is initial reaction: ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, SINGAPORE "It does look like it's dominated by Xi's allies." "In terms of policymaking, it does mean that there is likely to be more deference to Xi Jinping's own views about how to move the country and the economy forward...
- China
China's Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Here is initial reaction:
ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, SINGAPORE "It does look like it's dominated by Xi's allies."
"In terms of policymaking, it does mean that there is likely to be more deference to Xi Jinping's own views about how to move the country and the economy forward... I can imagine that zero-COVID policy is likely more entrenched and there's going to be further push on this issue of common prosperity and the like."
