Man booked for indecent online post on Congress leader in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-10-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 12:16 IST
A case has been registered at the women's police station here against a person who uploaded the photo and video of Congress leader Prathibha Kulai in a derogatory manner on social media.

Shyama Sudarshan Bhat, a resident of the city, was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman by circulating obscene material on social media, based on a complaint from Kulai, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint, Kulai said the person had edited her images and videos taken during the October 18 protest against the toll gate at Surathkal and circulated them on social media in an indecent manner. The accused also posted her image surrounded by the police personnel with an obscene comment, the complaint said.

Kulai demanded that immediate action should be taken against the man who had outraged her modesty, insulted and seriously dented her image as a social activist.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the police are searching for the accused and he will soon be traced.

