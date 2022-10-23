Scoreboard: T20 World Cup; SRI LANKA vs IRELAND

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis not out 68 Dhananjaya de Silva c Tucker b Delany 31 Charith Asalanka not out 31 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (For 1 wicket in 15 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-63 Bowling: Josh Little 4-0 -45-0, Mark Adair 2 -0-16-0, Barry McCarthy 2-0-16-0, Gareth Delany 4-0-28-1, Curtis Campher 1-0-8-0, Simi Singh 2-0-20-0.

