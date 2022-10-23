Left Menu

2 arrested for involvement in multiple theft cases in Delhi

Two men allegedly involved in multiple cases of theft have been arrested from Delhi and Faridabad, police said on Sunday.On October 3, a case of burglary was registered at the Greater Kailash police station. Police have recovered five mobile phones, a laptop, a Bluetooth speaker and several items from them and 12 cases of theft have been worked out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 12:53 IST
On October 3, a case of burglary was registered at the Greater Kailash police station. The complainant claimed that his mobile phone and a wireless speaker were stolen from his house. Analysing CCTV footage of the area the two accused were spotted. One of them, Deepak (26), was nabbed from Tilak Nagar in the national capital, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. He confessed to his involvement in the case and also revealed the name of his associate. Following this, Raj Kiran (25), a resident of Lakkadpur village in Haryana's Faridabad was arrested on Thursday, the police officer said. Police have recovered five mobile phones, a laptop, a Bluetooth speaker and several items from them and 12 cases of theft have been worked out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

