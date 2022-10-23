Left Menu

Palestinian militant killed by Israel in targeted explosion, group says

Tamer Kilani, a leader in a group known as the "Den of Lions" in the city of Nablus, where clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces have been occurring almost daily, was killed when a bomb placed on a motorcycle parked nearby was detonated, according to the militant group. The Israeli military declined to comment on the explosion.

Reuters | Nablus | Updated: 23-10-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 13:12 IST
Palestinian militant killed by Israel in targeted explosion, group says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

A senior member of a Palestinian militant group was killed overnight on Sunday in the occupied West Bank in what Palestinians described as a targeted explosion carried out by Israel. Tamer Kilani, a leader in a group known as the "Den of Lions" in the city of Nablus, where clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli security forces have been occurring almost daily, was killed when a bomb placed on a motorcycle parked nearby was detonated, according to the militant group.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the explosion. A spokesperson told Reuters the military was "operating against terror all the time". "The bomb exploded as he passed by and he became a martyr," said Kilani's father, Sufian Kilani, who was not at the scene when the bomb went off. "We don't know whether the bomb was timed or triggered remotely."

Sunday's violence follows months of tension that has deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel. The "Den of Lions", a group of Nablus gunmen with loose factional affiliations, in a statement promised to deal Israel "a harsh and painful response".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022