Southeast Asian ministers to meet on Thursday for talks on Myanmar -Cambodia
Southeast Asian foreign ministers will hold a special meeting in Indonesia on Thursday to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
The talks will be held at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta and will discuss the implementation of a five-point peace "consensus" agreed with Myanmar's military rulers last year to try to end conflict in the country, ministry spokesman Chum Sounry told Reuters.
