2 siblings drown while playing in water tank in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Two siblings drowned while playing in a water tank in Jaisalmer district's Mohangarh area on Sunday, police said. SHO Bhawani Singh said the deceased children have been identified as Krish (2) and his sister Sapna (3).

After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives, he said.

