2 siblings drown while playing in water tank in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 13:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Two siblings drowned while playing in a water tank in Jaisalmer district's Mohangarh area on Sunday, police said. SHO Bhawani Singh said the deceased children have been identified as Krish (2) and his sister Sapna (3).

After post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the relatives, he said.

