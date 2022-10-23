Left Menu

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Scoreboard

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:40 IST
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Scoreboard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

Pakistan Innings: Mohammad Rizwan c Kumar b Arshdeep 4 Babar Azam lbw b Arshdeep 0 Shan Masood not out 52 Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Mohd Shami 51 Shadab Khan c Yadav b Pandya 5 Haider Ali c Yadav b Pandya 2 Mohammad Nawaz c Karthik b Pandya 9 Asif Ali c Karthik b Arshdeep 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi c & b Kumar 16 Haris Rauf not out 6 Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-6) 12 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/15 3/91 4/96 5/98 6/115 7/120 8/151 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-22-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Mohammed Shami 4-0-25-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-30-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-23-0, Axar Patel 1-0-21-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022