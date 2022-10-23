India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Scoreboard

Following is the scoreboard of the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan here on Sunday.

Pakistan Innings: Mohammad Rizwan c Kumar b Arshdeep 4 Babar Azam lbw b Arshdeep 0 Shan Masood not out 52 Iftikhar Ahmed lbw b Mohd Shami 51 Shadab Khan c Yadav b Pandya 5 Haider Ali c Yadav b Pandya 2 Mohammad Nawaz c Karthik b Pandya 9 Asif Ali c Karthik b Arshdeep 2 Shaheen Shah Afridi c & b Kumar 16 Haris Rauf not out 6 Extras: (B-2 LB-4 W-6) 12 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/15 3/91 4/96 5/98 6/115 7/120 8/151 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-22-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Mohammed Shami 4-0-25-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-30-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-23-0, Axar Patel 1-0-21-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)