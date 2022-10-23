Car bomb, gunfire hit hotel in Somalia's Kismayu port city - police
Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 23-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 15:49 IST
- Country:
- Somalia
A car laden with explosives rammed into the gate of a hotel in centre of Somalia's port city of Kismayu followed by gunfire - a police officer and a resident said on Sunday.
The state-run Somali National Television said on Twitter security forces were dealing with a "terrorist incident" at the hotel, which al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has taken responsibility for.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA warns of ADHD drug Adderall shortage on Teva manufacturing delays; Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia area on verge of famine and more
Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia area on verge of famine
Car explosion, gunfire hit hotel in Somalia's Kismayu port city - police
Famine should not exist in 2022, yet Somalia faces its worst yet. Wealthy countries, pay your dues
Somalia: UNICEF warns of unprecedented child deaths