Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' in conflict

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:17 IST
Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' in conflict
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: President of Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that Moscow was concerned Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", the Russian defence ministry said.

According to a readout of a phone call between Shoigu and France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian defence ministry, Shoigu also said the war was trending towards "further, uncontrolled escalation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022