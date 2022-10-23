Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' in conflict

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that Moscow was concerned Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", the Russian defence ministry said.

According to a readout of a phone call between Shoigu and France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian defence ministry, Shoigu also said the war was trending towards "further, uncontrolled escalation."

