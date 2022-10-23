Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine could use 'dirty bomb' in conflict
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that Moscow was concerned Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", the Russian defence ministry said.
According to a readout of a phone call between Shoigu and France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian defence ministry, Shoigu also said the war was trending towards "further, uncontrolled escalation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea says missile tests self-defence against U.S. military threats -KCNA
Moscow says truck explosion destroys part of Russia-Crimea bridge
NATO must do more to protect members against Russia -German defence minister
France wants to be India's best partner in defence manufacturing: French Ambassador Lenain
France wants to be India's best partner in defence manufacturing: French envoy Lenain