Iran's atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 16:24 IST
Iran's atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday.

"This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention," the atomic energy organization's general department of public diplomacy and information said.

