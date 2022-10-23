Russian military plane crashes into residential building in Irkutsk - regional governor

A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, the region's governor said.

In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. He said he was on site, and had no information about casualties.

It was the second such incident in six days. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter plane crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed.

