Russia's Shoigu warns of 'uncontrolled escalation' in Ukraine conflict

"It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation." A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material. The defence ministry did not provide any further information on its statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-10-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 17:05 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending towards "uncontrolled escalation".

In a phone call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb" in the conflict, without providing evidence to support the suggestion that Ukraine might use such a weapeon. "They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating," the defence ministry said in a readout of the call. "It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation."

A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material. The defence ministry did not provide any further information on its statement.

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

