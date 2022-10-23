Russian fighter jet crashes into Siberian home, 2 pilots killed - officials
A Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said, the second such fatal incident in six days involving a Sukhoi fighter plane. In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city.
In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. He published a video showing firefighters clambering over the wreckage and directing jets of water at the still smouldering rubble. No one on the ground was hurt, the governor said.
Officials said the plane was a Sukhoi Su-30 fighter on a test flight. Last Monday, a Sukhoi Su-34 crashed into an apartment block in the southern city of Yeysk, near Ukraine, and at least 15 people were killed. Videos of Sunday's incident, shared on social media, showed the plane dived almost vertically before crashing in a fireball, sending dense black smoke into the sky.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into violations of air safety rules.
