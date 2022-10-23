Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine in telephone call

The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed the situation in Ukraine in a telephone call on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It said Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu repeated concerns he voiced to the French defence minister earlier on Sunday that Ukraine might use a "dirty bomb" to escalate the conflict. Russia has published no evidence to support that claim.

