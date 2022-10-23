Two shooters among 4 held for shopkeeper's murder in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The Punjab Police have arrested four people, including two shooters, for allegedly killing a Tarn Taran-based shopkeeper, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. Those arrested are close-associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Europe-based terrorist Satpal Singh alias Satta, who in turn are close aides of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), Yadav said.

Gurjant Singh was allegedly shot dead at his shop by two assailants on October 11.

The arrested shooters have been identified as Gurkirat Singh alias Ghugi, a resident of Sheron village in Tarn Taran, and Ajmeet Singh of Naushera Pannuan also in Tarn Taran, said Yadav in a statement. The two others have been identified as Harmanjot and Akashdeep Singh — both resident of Batala. Both have been arrested for providing weapons and other logistic support to the shooters, police said. The police had also recovered four pistols, including two 9 mm and two .30 bore, from their possession, he added.

The arrests come four days after the police nabbed two men -- Ravisher Singh alias Ravi and Varinder Singh alias Bhindi -- both from Tarn Taran for allegedly carrying out recce and harbouring shooters in this case. The police had also recovered one .30 bore pistol and two cars, which were used in the crime, from their possession.

Amritsar's Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh said following reliable inputs, in a joint operation Tarn Taran Police, Commissionerate Police Amritsar and Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested all the four accused persons.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were hatching a conspiracy to commit another killing in Amritsar at the behest of Landa and Rinda, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said there was a family dispute between Gurjant and his estranged cousin Arshdeep Singh alias Batti, who is close-associate of Satnam Satta and Landa, and was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Kurukshetra in an Improvised Explosive Device planting case. ''Landa and Satta avenged the arrest of Arshdeep Batti by murdering Gurjant, who according to them was the informer to the police and played a pivotal role in getting Batti arrested,'' he added.

A case had been registered under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act at Sadar Police Station in Tarn Taran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)