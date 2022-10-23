Russia says it continued attacks on Ukraine's energy, military infrastructure
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.
Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.
