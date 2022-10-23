Left Menu

Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:16 IST
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system.

An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, demanding Tehran release political prisoners arrested in the recent nationwide protests.

The group said it leaked 50 gigabytes of internal emails, contracts and construction plans related to Iran's Russian-backed nuclear power plant in Bushehr. It was unclear whether the breached system contained classified material.

The hack comes as Iran continues to face nationwide unrest first sparked by the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman in police custody for allegedly not adhering to the country's strict Islamic dress code.

On Sunday, Iran's leading teachers' association reported that sit-ins cancelled classes at multiple schools across the country in protest over the government's crackdown on student protesters.

The protests first focused on Iran's state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women but soon grew into one of the most serious challenges to the country's ruling clerics.

Protesters have clashed with police and even called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic itself. Security forces have fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrations, killing over 200 people, according to estimates by rights groups.

Iran's civil nuclear arm said hackers breached the email system used by the company that runs the country's sole nuclear power plant in the southern port city of Bushehr.

The agency blamed a "foreign country'' for the attack, without elaborating. Iran has previously accused the United States and Israel for cyberattacks that have impaired the country's infrastructure.

"These illegal efforts are done out of desperation is for attracting public attention," the organisation said.

An anonymous hacking group, calling itself "Black Reward'', published what appeared to be images of contracts, plans and equipment at the Bushehr plant, which went online over a decade ago with help from Russia.

"Unlike Westerners, we do not flirt with criminal mullahs," the group wrote, announcing the hack on its Telegram channel.

Meanwhilem The Coordination Council for Teachers Union, Iran's leading teachers' association that has been vocal in the protests, reported that schools, largely in Iran's Kurdish provinces, heeded its call to boycott classes Sunday in protest over the deaths and detention of students in the past month of unrest.

There was no immediate acknowledgement of the strikes from authorities.

The union shared photos of teachers holding up protest signs saying "Woman, Life, Freedom'' and other slogans instead of teaching at schools in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj, Marivan, Kermanshah and Saqez, as well as, in the West Azerbaijan and mountainous Hamadan provinces.

"Schools have become barracks and tear gas is thrown in the faces of elementary school students," one teacher wrote in a letter shared by the union. "History will record the name of this brave generation.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022