Jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh looted from trader in Rajasthan

Around six miscreants allegedly looted jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from a trader in a village in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Sunday.
Amit Soni was returning home in Bhadwali village on Saturday night when five-six people intercepted his car and allegedly looted the jewellery from him, Udhyog Nagar SHO Sriniwas Jangid said.
He said a case has been registered and a search is on for the miscreants.
The official said there was no CCTV near the spot.
