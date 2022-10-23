Left Menu

Militants attack hotel in Somali port city of Kismayo

Gunmen stormed a hotel in the center of the Somali port city of Kismayo Sunday, shortly after an explosives-packed car exploded at the hotels gates, police said.Officials said gunmen were still inside the Tawakal Hotel and security forces were on the scene.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 23-10-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 19:21 IST
Militants attack hotel in Somali port city of Kismayo
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Gunmen stormed a hotel in the center of the Somali port city of Kismayo Sunday, shortly after an explosives-packed car exploded at the hotel's gates, police said.

Officials said gunmen were still inside the Tawakal Hotel and security forces were on the scene. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack began when a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed the entrance gate of hotel and then exploded, police officer Abshir Omar told The Associated Press by phone. A number of small businesses along the street were destroyed.

Some government officials and traditional elders were eating lunch in the hotel at the time of the explosion, he said. There was no immediate word on casualties. Mohamed Nasi Guled, a senior police official in Jubaland State, said three attackers entered the hotel's premises. He vowed security forces would end the attack. The hotel is popular as a meeting place for government officials. Kismayo is located about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Al-Shabab is believed to have a strong presence in the areas surrounding Kismayo, the largest city and commercial capital of Jubaland State. Al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, regularly carries out attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022