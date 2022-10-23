Russian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call
Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 19:22 IST
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone call with his British counterpart Ben Wallace on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.
Shoigu told Wallace that Russia was concerned Kyiv could be preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine - a claim he also made in calls with the French and Turkish defence ministers earlier on Sunday. Russia has published no evidence to support the claim.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
