Russian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone call with his British counterpart Ben Wallace on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry.

Shoigu told Wallace that Russia was concerned Kyiv could be preparing to use a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine - a claim he also made in calls with the French and Turkish defence ministers earlier on Sunday. Russia has published no evidence to support the claim.

