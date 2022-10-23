Left Menu

In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack

We see this as a national interest and an historical obligation, Lapid said.The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israels National Cyber Directorate, the countrys main cybersecurity body.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:18 IST
In Israel, Albanian PM to meet cyber chief after Iran hack
  • Country:
  • Israel

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama arrived in Israel on Sunday for an official visit that will include a meeting with Israeli cyber defence officials, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Rama's three-day visit came a month after Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran over a July cyberattack that targeted Albanian governmental websites and services.

After Albania cut ties, a second cyberattack from the same Iranian source hit an information system that records Albanian border entries and exits, causing delays for travellers.

Israel and Iran are archrivals and have waged a more than decade-long shadow war across the region and in cyberspace.

Rama met with Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose office said the two discussed bilateral ties and “overcoming common challenges faced by the two countries, with an emphasis on the Iranian threat,” and proposed cyber defence cooperation.

“Israel will assist as much as possible in the effort against Iran. We see this as a national interest and an historical obligation,” Lapid said.

The Foreign Ministry said that Rama would meet with the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate, the country's main cybersecurity body. It provided no additional details.

The ministry said Rama would also meet with Israel's figurehead President Isaac Herzog and other officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022