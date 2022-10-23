Left Menu

Mumbai: Man rapes 14-year-old cousin, impregnates her; booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 20:59 IST
Mumbai: Man rapes 14-year-old cousin, impregnates her; booked
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 14-year-old cousin several times, the crime coming to light after the minor girl got pregnant, a police official said on Sunday.

After a sonography confirmed she was five months' pregnant, her kin approached Vakola police station in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Saturday, he said.

''She has told us her 34-year-old cousin raped her for the first time in Karjat in Raigad district. He also raped her several times after that,'' he said.

''We have registered a case of rape under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and transferred the case to Neral police station, which has jurisdiction over Karjat. The accused is at large and efforts are on to nab him,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022