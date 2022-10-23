UK rejects Russian claim West is helping Ukraine to escalate conflict
Updated: 23-10-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:01 IST
Britain's defence minister, Ben Wallace, refuted claims made by his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a call between the two men on Sunday that Western countries were facilitating a plan by Kyiv to escalate the conflict in Ukraine.
"The Defence Secretary refuted these claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
