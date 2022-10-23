Russia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin in three days

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday in their second telephone call in three days, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Moscow provided no further information on the outcome of the call or any specific areas of discussion. The pair previously spoke on Friday for the first time since May. Earlier on Sunday, Shoigu held calls with the British, French and Turkish defence ministers.

