Left Menu

Russia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin in three days

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:10 IST
Russia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin in three days

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday in their second telephone call in three days, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Moscow provided no further information on the outcome of the call or any specific areas of discussion. The pair previously spoke on Friday for the first time since May. Earlier on Sunday, Shoigu held calls with the British, French and Turkish defence ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Google adds link previews to Sheets on Android; improves drag & drop

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022