Russia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin in three days
Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 21:10 IST
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday in their second telephone call in three days, the defence ministry said in a statement.
Moscow provided no further information on the outcome of the call or any specific areas of discussion. The pair previously spoke on Friday for the first time since May. Earlier on Sunday, Shoigu held calls with the British, French and Turkish defence ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
