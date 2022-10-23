Four members of gang, jeweller held for 11 robberies in Nagpur

Four persons of a gang have been arrested for allegedly being involved in 11 robberies and stolen gold worth Rs 3.14 lakh has been recovered from them, a Nagpur Rural police official said on Sunday.

A jeweller from Amravati who used to buy stolen gold from them has also been held, the official added.

The four-member gang is involved in thefts in Bhivapur, Bela, Umred, Kalmeshwar, Khaparkheda, Kanhan, Kelwad, Parseoni, Kondhali and Saoner areas, he said.

