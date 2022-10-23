Left Menu

MP: Kidnapped Dalit girl found dead in Guna district

The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her village four days back, was found in a field in Madhya Pradeshs Guna district on Sunday, police said.According to police, the girl died under mysterious circumstances though the exact cause will be known after postmortem.

The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her village four days back, was found in a field in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the girl died under mysterious circumstances though the exact cause will be known after postmortem. The class 11 student was allegedly kidnapped when she was returning from school on October 19. Based on a complaint lodged by her grandfather, police had registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person.

''The girl's body was found in a decomposed state in a field near her village. Her school bag and cycle that she rode to school were also recovered from the spot,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse. When asked about the probable cause behind the girl's death, he said the postmortem report will make things clear.

After the body was found, the girl's relatives and others staged a protest and blocked a busy road demanding that her killers be arrested immediately.

Following the protest, the victim's body was shifted to Gwalior for postmortem, the ASP said. Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Guna district chief Dilip Boudh alleged the girl was raped and murdered. He and his supporters met with family members of the deceased and demanded that a case of rape and murder be registered.

