Under pressure in the south of Ukraine, Russia fired missiles and drones into Ukrainian-held Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block in the ship-building city near the front and said the war was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation". CONFLICT

* A missile attack destroyed apartments in a block in Mykolaiv, which is near the southern frontline and has faced months of shelling and water shortages. * Russia told people in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson to flee for their lives as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

* Russia said its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the Kherson region, where it anticipates a wider Ukrainian counteroffensive. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart that the situation in Ukraine was trending towards "uncontrolled escalation" and said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a "dirty bomb", without providing evidence.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's strikes on infrastructure were on a "very wide" scale and pledged that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners. * A Russian military plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, the region's governor said. Two pilots died in the crash, Russian media reported.

DIPLOMACY * Iran strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine.

QUOTES * "Of course we don't have the technical ability to knock down 100% of the Russian missiles and strike drones. I am sure that, gradually, we will achieve that, with help from our partners," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. (Compiled by Alex Richardson and Edmund Blair)

